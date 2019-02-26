Zimbabwe Opposition Demand Rotating Presidency

Photo: @nelsonchamisa/Twitter

Nelson Chamisa addresses supporters (file photo).

Gweru — ZIMBABWE'S main opposition is demanding that the presidency be shared on a rotational basis among the major political parties.

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, made the request as the four parties represented in Parliament established thematic committees to prepare for national dialogue.

The ruling Zimbabwe African Union- Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) of President Emmerson Mnangagwa rejected the proposal.

Chamisa was speaking in the country's third largest city of Gweru as other opposition parties agreed to dialogue to tackle socio-economic and political challenges.

"Mnangagwa you will give me two years and govern for two years and we inter change like that as we rule our country together," Chamisa said.

"Political dialogue is a necessity to unlock the political stalemate in the country. That is the agenda we have for this country," he added at the Mkoba Stadium.

Paul Mangwana, ZANU-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, shot down the proposal or any possibility of another unity government.

"We are not entertaining any discussion on that (power sharing)," Mangwana said.

He pointed out the ruling party had majority mandate won in the July 30 election.

ZANU-PF secured 145 seats to the MDC-Alliance's 63.

The country has a total of 210 seats in the National Assembly.

The remainder went to smaller opposition parties-National Patriotic Front (NPF) and another MDC faction led by Thokozani Khupe.

Parties' four thematic committees formed include transitional framework, agenda setting, identification of convener and moderator and implementation and evaluation.

African diplomats in Harare welcomed the dialogue.

"National dialogue should not be about one person (Chamisa) and his interests. It should not be about the opposition narrative (MDC-Alliance) but about the national narrative of unity and prosperity," an envoy said.

Harare Residents Association leader, Precious Shumba, lambasted selfishness by some politicians.

"Politicians consider themselves to be indispensable and want only their happiness and not ours. If the economic situation improves, there are politicians who get angry. Things cannot, and should not improve without them," Shumba said.