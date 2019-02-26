Namibia: Another Foal Attacked By Hyenas

THE NAMIBIA Wild Horses Foundation (NWHF) says hyenas have attacked another wild horse foal in the Aus area, and it is uncertain if it will survive the injuries.

Since 2012, a pack of spotted hyenas moved into Garub in the Namib Naukluft Park and started preying on the wild horses, resulting in their population dropping from 286 to only 79.

The foundation's spokesperson, Inke Stoldt, last week said all the hopes that had been brought forth by last year's rains had been extinguished by the hyenas killing the foals.

"With the birth of every foal, there has been renewed hope that the Namib horses will survive, and the idyllic photos have warmed everyone's heart. Unfortunately, they all have been lost, and if the predation continues, Namibia's wild horses population does not stand a chance," she added.

Stoldt noted that the youngest mare is eight years now, and in the next eight years, she will be past breeding age.

"Is the population already doomed?" she asked rhetorically.

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta issued a statement last week, saying the ministry had directed officials to remove the hyenas.

"We have so far put down three hyenas, including an adult female, which is believed to have been the main cause of foal mortality," he said.

He added that the ministry had developed a wild horse action plan which covers predator management, water provision, tourism development, supplementary feeding and the development of a management plan that will serve as a strategy for the management of these horses.

The minister said last November, he gave a directive that the hyenas in the area should be captured and relocated elsewhere to prevent further predation of the foals.

"To this effect, two attempts were made between November and December to capture the hyenas, with little success. The hyenas appear to be sensitive, and run from capture operators and instruments," Shifeta explained.

However, John Pallet of the Namibian Environment and Wildlife Society (News) said it is wrong to favour wild horses over hyenas in national parks, and that if "we want to reduce the predation pressure on the horses, we must separate the horses from the hyenas".

"The translocation of the horses outside of the protected area would be a more appropriate and long-term solution than the lethal and unethical management of the spotted hyenas," he said.

He argued that the solution needs to be reconsidered and strongly supported by organisations who feel that Namibia cannot lose the valuable tourist attraction that the horses represent.

Pallet said killing or translocating the spotted hyenas will only temporarily reduce predation of the wild horses until new hyenas fill the gap left by the removed animals.

"Furthermore, it would disrupt the clan structure, and possibly cause reduced hyena hunting successes on wild antelopes such as oryx, which would likely increase their predation on easier targets such as the feral horses," he reasoned.

He added that spotted hyenas are classified as vulnerable, and are therefore a conservation priority in Namibia.

"Namibia's tourism policy states that tourism activities should not jeopardise wildlife. The ministry appears to be contradicting its tourism and wildlife policies by advocating the removal of the hyenas from the national park," he noted.