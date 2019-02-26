Nigeria: Fresh Violence Reported in Kajuru, Kaduna

Photo: Premium Times

Destroyed homes in Kajuru, Kaduna.

Fresh violence has been reported in Kajuru, the local government where dozens of people were killed over a fortnight ago.

Details of the violence are still sketchy as at press time, but the Kaduna State Government has condemned the violence.

The government also said the violence spread to neighbouring Kachia Local Government Area.

Read the full statement by the Kaduna State Government below.

Security Update:

KDSG condemns renewed attacks in Kajuru and Kachia

The Kaduna State Government has today received the sad news of renewed attacks in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas. The government condemns this recourse to violence and calls on all communities to support the efforts to restore calm in the area.

"Today, the Kaduna State Government was briefed by security agencies of renewed attacks in Kajuru local government area, and in parts of neighbouring Kachia LGA.

"The Kaduna State Government has been assured that the security agencies are working assiduously to contain the situation.

"The Government is saddened by these attacks, condemns the perpetrators and urges all residents of the area to support the security agencies in their efforts to protect communities."

Signed

Samuel Aruwan