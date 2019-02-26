South Africa: R232 Million Powerball Winner Finally Comes Forward

The multimillion-rand PowerBall winner from Cape Town, who won R232 131 750.69 last Tuesday, has finally been found.

"The winner has come forward," Ithuba corporate relations executive Khensani Mabuza told News24 on Tuesday morning.

The winning ticket was bought in Tygerdal, she told News24 earlier.

"They played a manual selection and they played for R22.50 and the ticket was bought at OK Minimark in Tygerdal, Cape Town," said Mabuza.

Only one ticket won the jackpot, which was nearly R10m more than the estimated amount.

The lottery operator said total sales for the draw came to more than R74m.

Mabuza could not provide more details as she was about to go on air.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

News24