26 February 2019

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Kambwili in Cells for Hateful Language Against Foreigner

By Kasonde Kasonde

National Democratic Congress (NDC) consultant Chishimba Kambwili has been arrested.

Mr Kambwili was arrested for allegedly expressing hateful words against a foreigner believed to be of Indian origin.

He was arrested yesterday after he appeared at the Central Police Station following a police callout on Friday for him to appear and answer to the matter where he was recorded issuing racial and xenophobic remarks towards a man of Indian origin.

Police public relations officer Esther Katongo said Kambwili was arrested and charged with expression or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe or place of origin or colour contrary to section 70 of the Penal Code, chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

"We have arrested Mr Kambwili and charged him, he is currently detained in police custody," Ms Katongo said.

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

