South Africa: Dobson - Stormers and Lions Both Got Bad Calls

Cape Town — Stormers breakdown specialist John Dobson says that under-fire referee Egon Seconds was under serious pressure during Saturday's last-gasp 19-17 win against the Lions at Newlands.

After a heated South African derby, Seconds drew criticism from former Springbok coach Nick Mallett in the SuperSport studios.

Mallett pointed to an incident in the 77th minute where Lions hooker Malcolm Marx looked to have enforced a legal turnover only for Seconds to award the penalty to the Stormers.

The Lions were leading at that stage, and Mallett said they could feel hard-done-by coming out on the wrong end of the result.

Speaking to media on Monday, Dobson was asked about the impact the refereeing had on Saturday's contest.

"Whoever won that game or whoever lost it had reason to feel aggrieved," he said.

"There was a lot of pressure on that referee towards the back end of that game.

"We've got one or two things about that game that we were probably also unhappy about, maybe not as seismic as it was towards the end, but during the game definitely."

The Stormers now turn their attention to a clash against the Sharks in Durban this weekend.

Kick-off is at 17:15.

Sport24