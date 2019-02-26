Ghana: Govt Unveils New Logo to Mark Ghana's 62nd Independence

press release

The National Independence Celebrations Planning Committee has unveiled the anniversary logo for this year's celebration.

The logo which has "62" with an "Adinkra" symbol known as "Obi nka obi" resonates with the theme; "Celebrating Peace and Unity". The symbol literally means no one should bite the other and it also signifies peace and harmony.

The Deputy Minister for Information, Mr Pius Enam-Hadzide, announced this when he briefed the media on activities and preparations towards this year's Independence celebrations.

This year's theme, he said, consolidates the successes made in achieving peace and unity in Dagbon. The Special Guest of Honour for the celebration is Mr. Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Niger.

Last Thursday, President Akufo-Addo during his State of the Nation address in Parliament announced that the 62nd National Independence Celebrations would be hosted in the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale specifically at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on March 6, 2019.

According to him, moving the national celebration to Tamale would do a lot of good to the people in the region by boosting their local economy, promoting local content and tourism and also serve as an opportunity for the region to showcase its rich and diverse cultural heritage while canvassing for more developmental projects.

"The celebration will be happening some few months after the President of the Republic; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has successfully settled the age long chieftaincy dispute in Dagbon, a situation that had its own debilitating effect on the progress of the region for almost two decades", he stated.

He explained that the anniversary parade would be made up of 30 contingents including security services, fire service, Customs, Immigration and Ghana Education Service (GES).The rest are other interest groups including the Nation Builders' Corps (NABCO) trainees and the six newly created regions.