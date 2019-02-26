Africa: Age No Barrier for Evergreen Kagere

At 32, Meddie Kagere is at the twilight of his career. However, like fine wine, he gets better with age.

His move to Simba from Kenya champions Gor Mahia last year was met with mixed reactions and earned rave reviews in both countries. For those who tagged Kagere a spent force, he has silenced them with his talk on the pitch, rising to become the most talked about player in Tanzanian football at the moment.

His power, agility, speed and scoring ability have been the talk of town all over Tanzania, giving Simba fans a reason to smile at the domestic and continental levels. He is no stranger to delivering on big occasions, scoring the winner against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Total CAF Champions League Day Four clash earlier in February in Dar es Salaam. Few days later, he was again to rescue of 'Wekundu wa Msimbazi' with the goal the landed them the bragging rights over bitterest rivals Young Africans in the Dar derby, and further boost their chances of retaining the league title.

Kagere's move to Simba was one not made in heaven. As Gor Mahia pondered over extending his three-year with K'Ogalo, then came the offer from Simba, which was too juicy to reject.

And he hit the ground running in the regional Council for East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) Kagame Club Cup, last June, netting four goals as Simba lost out to fellows Azam in the final.

"As a professional player, you always try to do what is the best for you and the team. When I came here (Simba), I wanted to show that I deserve to be here. I'm happy that I started well in the Kagame Cup," Kagere told CAFOnline.com in the Tanzanian capital, Dar es Salaam.

"I always think about the team. Scoring is one of my tasks but it is the collective effort of the team prevails over personal glory."

It took Kagere only two minutes to open his goal account in the Tanzania domestic league, in his debut against Tanzania Prisons last August, much to the delight of the Simba faithful.

"It was a tough game, but I always challenge myself to do better. We fought as a team and I'm happy that I scored my first goal in the first game of the season," he said.

The Ugandan-born player has since been in fine form, scoring 22 goals in all competitions thus far.

Kagere is elated to have silenced his critics and forcing humble pie down their throats, with his experience after stints with Rwandan sides ATRACO (now defunct), Kiyovu Sports, Mukura Victory, Police and Rayon Sports, serving his magic wand. After eight years in Rwanda, love found the lanky forward, and he opted to play for Rwanda and has donned the colours of Amavubi since 2011.

"Intelligence and age are two different things. The fact that I'm old won't stop me from scoring. What I am doing now, some younger players can only dream of."

His six goals so far in the premier continental club championship have been influential in Simba's journey. 'Wekundu wa Msimbazi' are back in the group stage for the first time since 2003. After four matches, Simba are a point shy of Group D leaders Ahly, who have seven points. Algerian debutants JS Saoura have five points and AS Vita of DR Congo in that order on four points.

"I am happy and impressed with my performance in the continental competition. CAF games are very difficult, and it is important to fight as a team. Our target is the quarter finals and we are convinced we can make it."

Simba travel to Bechar to face Saoura in the penultimate match of the group stage n Saturday, 9 March 2019, and the outcome crucial to the Tanzania champions continued stay in the Total CAF Champions League. Simba won 3-0 in the reverse thanks to a Kagere brace and the other from Emmanuel Okwi.