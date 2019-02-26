South Africa: Limpopo Police Questioning Suspect Over Mob Murder

The possible involvement of pupils in the murder of a man killed by a mob in Polokwane is being investigated, Limpopo police said on Tuesday.

A video circulating on social media shows the victim being carried by a group of people. Twitter users claimed it to be pupils from Capricorn High School.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said all of the allegations are being investigated.

He confirmed one suspect had been taken in for questioning, but refused to confirm whether the person was a pupil.

Ngoepe said the body of the 27-year-old victim was found lying in a street in Flora Park on Sunday morning.

The discovery was made at about 09:50 by a resident.

"The victim was taken to hospital but certified dead on arrival. The police were summoned and started with the initial investigations which revealed that the victim was assaulted by a group of people in the area," Ngoepe confirmed.

"The motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage but the ongoing police investigations will tell [what transpired]."

Police are still in the process of informing the man's family, Moatshe said, adding that an update would be released later.

News24