South Africa: Eastern Cape Health Forging Ahead With NHI

Government has opened two new state-of-the-art clinics in rural Eastern Cape as it moves towards universal access to healthcare.

The opening of the clinics is part of implementing the re-engineering of primary health care as a cornerstone to the National Health Insurance (NHI).

The Eastern Cape Department of Health said it is leveraging on lessons learnt from the OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo provincial pilot sites to roll out the next phase of its NHI readiness program to the rest of the health districts in the province.

The first clinic to be opened is the Zabasa Clinic in Engcobo, built at a cost of R17.5 million.

The second clinic is the Mahlubini/Qutsu Clinic in Cofimvaba, which has been built at a cost of R18.5 million. The planned services at the clinic include rehabilitation services, pharmacy services, psychological services and National Health Laboratory Service.

The NHI is a health financing system that is designed to pool funds to provide access to quality, affordable personal health services and to ensure universal health coverage for all South Africans based on their health needs, irrespective of their socio-economic status.

It will enable South Africans to receive free services at the point of care in public and private quality-accredited health facilities.

South Africans are expected to be covered by NHI by 2025.