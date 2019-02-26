Tanzania: Mwakyembe to Grace Killi Marathon 2019

THE Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe will officially grace the 2019 Kilimanjaro Marathon to be held on March 3 in Moshi Municipality.

The organisers unveiled yesterday that Mwakyembe will be accompanied by leaders from Kilimanjaro Region and Athletics Tanzania (AT) top officials.

The Minister is also expected to take part in the Grand Malt 5km Fun Run which he does every year and has been a good ambassador of the Kilimanjaro Marathon.

With barely five days left to the prestigious Kilimanjaro Marathon 2019, the organisers have called on participants in Arusha to turn up at Kibo Palace Hotel to collect their race numbers to avoid last minute rush in Moshi.

According to the organisers, the exercise, which began yesterday after a successful Dar es Salaam turnout of more than 90 per cent, is expected to end this evening and head to Moshi.

"The turnout is so far encouraging and we are appealing to those who have not collected race numbers to do so on time as we close down in Arusha and head to Moshi for the final issuing before March 3 when the event is expected to take place at the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU)," said the statement.

The numbers being issued are for pre-registered and pre-paid entries for the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager 42km, Tigo 21km and registration for Grand Malt 5km is going on at the number collection points.

"This is the first time we have fully used online registration and Tigopesa, and the response is overwhelming," said the statement in part.

In Moshi, race number collection will happen on 27 February (10:00 - 17:00) and 28 February (10:00 - 20:00) at Keys Hotel where runners who pre-entered for the full and half marathon, and fun run will collect their numbers and there will be registration for the fun run as well.

"We will also allocate 1 March (10:00 - 17:00) and 2 March (9:00 - 12:00) for outstanding race number collection only for full marathon, half marathon and fun run for pre-entered only.