Angola: Former NBA Star in Angola for Philanthropic Activities

Luanda — The former NBA player, Dikembe Mutombo, arrived Monday in Luanda, Angola, at the invitation of the local authorities to among other activities meet with country's sport mangers and representatives of humanitarian organizations and visit some hospitals.

Speaking to ANGOP following his arrival at Luanda 04 de Fevereiro International Airport, the former Houston Rockets power forward said he is due to visit some clubs, meet with youth category basketball players and offer sport kits.

On the occasion, Dikembe Mutombo highlighted the potential of the Angolan basketball at the level of Africa, which according to him is motive of pride for all Africans, mainly taking into account the quality of its players and the national team's performance in world championships.

"Besides having the best basketball in the continent, Angola has a great sporting potential and has been able to represent the African continent, which makes us all proud, sportsmen in particular," said the player.

In this regard, he congratulated all the Angolan athletes and sports leaders for their efforts.

Dikembe Mutombo Mpolondo Mukamba Jean-Jacques Wamutombo, born June 25, 1966, is a Congolese-American retired professional basketball player who played 18 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Outside basketball, he has become well known for his humanitarian work mainly through his "Dikembe Mutombo Foundation".

At the conclusion of the 2009 NBA playoffs, Mutombo announced his retirement. On September 11, 2015, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

He speaks English, French, Spanish and Portuguese as well as five languages of the Central Africa region.