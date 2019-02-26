Seychelles: President Faure Receives New Executive Director for World Bank

press release

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, received the new Executive Director for World Bank, Mrs Anne Kabagambe, at State House yesterday.

President Faure congratulated Mrs Kabagambe on her appointment and welcomed her to Seychelles. He took the opportunity to brief her on the active relationship that exist between Seychelles and World Bank, and discussed some of the ongoing programmes being implemented with the support of the World Bank.

"The relationship between Seychelles and the World Bank is excellent and we have benefitted from much support over the last 10 years, particularly through technical and financial support. We hope that the World Bank will continue to support Seychelles in further implementing its programmes for the benefit of the Seychellois people," said President Faure.

The President shared some of the progress and achievements in areas where the World Bank's support has been crucial, including the ongoing economic reforms, the implementation of the National Strategic Plan, and designing the Technical Vocational Training programme (TVET).

Discussions also centred around new areas the World Bank can potentially support Seychelles technically or financially, for example in waste management or renewable energy. Following the meeting, Mrs Kabagambe expressed her appreciation for having met the President and for his guidance on the way forward. She reaffirmed the World Bank's commitment to not only continue supporting Seychelles through existing projects, but to engage in new ways to further strengthen and enhance programmes focused on improving the lives of people.

Mrs Kabagambe was accompanied to State House by her Senior Advisor, Mr Antonio Fernando.

Also present for the courtesy call was the Governor of Central Bank, Ms Caroline Abel, and the the Principal Secretary for Economic Planning, Mrs Elizabeth Agathine.