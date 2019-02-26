Tanzania: President Magufuli Pledges More Investment in Moi

Dae Es Salaam — The government is has promised to invest more in improving the capacity of Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) in an effort to save the cost incurred by Tanzanians who have to seek treatment abroad.

This was said on Tuesday 26, by President John Magufuli at statehouse in Dar es Salaaam when he met and held talks with the head of neurosurgery department from Peking University International Hospital (PUIH) in Beijing China, Prof Zhao Yuanil and other experts who have partnered with MOI.

"I Thank you firstly for agreeing to partner up with MOI, the government is ready to invest more in MOI so as ensure that citizens won't have to incur high cost in seeking further treatment abroad," said Magufuli.

For his part, the Professor said there are a lot of patients in Tanzania suffering from brain and neuro diseases who expect to be treated in the country but there are only 10 experts in the country.

"That is why we are here to see what has been done so that we know what we need to do to help" explained Prof Yuanil.

He further commended the president on his efforts towards in improving the infrastructure system in MOI and assured that PUIH would ensure that the agreement signed with the Ministry of Health last year is implemented fully.

Also present at the meeting were the Minister of Health Ummy Mwalimu and Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) Executive director Lawrence Museru.