Tanzania: Serengeti Breweries Extends Responsible Drinking Campaign

Dar es Salaam — Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) continues with its awareness creation campaign on responsible drinking as this time, is reaching out to drivers, college students, public vehicle drivers and bodaboda operators in Morogoro.

According to a statement, the two-day campaign dubbed 'Don't Drink and Drive', held at the weekend, is estimated to impact over 1,000 residents of Morogoro Town bars, high learning institutions as well as road users, said SBL corporate relations director John Wanyancha.

SBL is partnering with the police in the campaign and this follows similar initiatives by the company in Mwanza and Dar es Salaam early this month where, according to the Director, an estimated 2,100 people including bus and taxi drivers, bodaboda riders, university students and pedestrians received responsible drinking knowledge.

"We provide our audience with educational materials on responsible drinking such as flyers, road safety stickers, reflectors, Tshirts among others and engage them in facilitated discussions to dispel some common beliefs and misconceptions about alcohol consumption," Wanyancha said elaborating that "Responsible Drinking means more than just limiting yourself to a certain number of drinks, it also means not getting drunk and not letting alcohol control your life or your relationships."

Speaking at the event, Morogoro regional traffic officer, Michael Deleli, thanked SBL for the initiative saying that by involving the police force, the beer-maker is a making a positive contribution into making Tanzania's roads much safer by addressing the problem of drinking and driving.