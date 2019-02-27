Zimbabwe: No Zimbabwean Man Resurrected in South Africa

Photo: Alph Lukau Ministries/Facebook

A picture of the man supposedly resurrected from the dead.

Government yesterday dismissed claims that a Zimbabwean man was "resurrected" by a controversial pastor in South Africa as his body was being brought home, saying no repatriation papers had been processed to support the claims.

Zimbabwe's Consul-General to South Africa Mr Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro set the record straight in an interview with our Bulawayo Bureau following claims by a Congolese preacher based in South Africa, Mr Alph Lukau of the Alleluia International Ministries church on Sunday that he had "resurrected" a Zimbabwean who had died on Friday in Johannesburg.

The alleged Sunday miracle has received criticism from all angles and has attracted a lawsuit from a funeral parlour.

Mr Mukonoweshuro, who signs repatriation letters for locals who die in the neighbouring country, said he was not in possession of papers clearing any Zimbabwean to be repatriated on Sunday from South Africa.

He said as the man was said to have died last Friday, there was no way the body could have been repatriated on Sunday as the whole process could only be done during weekdays.

Mr Mukonoweshuro said after the alleged death last Friday, there was no way the so-called family would have managed to clear the body in a day.