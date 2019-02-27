Kenya Open Receives Sh5.6 Million Boosts From Coca-Cola

The Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) has received Sh5.6 million sponsorship from the Coca-Cola System in Kenya, making them the exclusive hydration partner for the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship slated for March 14 to 17 at the Karen Country Club.

The beverage giant, with its flagship water brand Keringet, will be the event's official water hydration provider.

Making the sponsorship announcement and a cheque handover, Coca-Cola Franchise Brand Manager Rodney Nzioka said the partnership with Kenya Open will boost the tournament's profile while building on years of successful partnership in developing golf and promoting Kenya as a reputable destination for sports tourism.

"Following the elevation of Kenya Open to the elite European Tour from the Challenge Tour, the championship has evolved to international recognition," Nzioka said.

We are keen to continue our support and partnership with the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) as we also market the country's ability to host bigger international sports events."

Kenya Open Golf tournament has had a tremendous growth owing to the support partner organizations bring into the competition.

Coca-Cola Senior Franchise Brand Manager (Kenya) Rodney Nzioka left, Kenya Open Golf Limited Director Francis Okwara (center) and Kenya Open Golf Limited Tournament Director Patrick Obath enjoy cold Keringet water by Coca-Cola at the Karen Country Club. Coca-Cola will through its premium bottled water Keringet will be this year's hydration sponsors for the Kenya Open Golf tournament.

These engagements have seen the tournament get the nod to grow into the much coveted European Tour.

The four-day golfing extravaganza will see elite golfers led by Ryder Cup winning skipper Thomas Bjorn descend on the Par 72 Karen Country Club course with zest and vigour.

Kenya will be represented by a team of six scratch amateurs selected from the 2018 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (formerly the GOTY) and 12 professionals, nine of whom were picked from the recently concluded inaugural Safari Tour Golf Series.

The Coca-Cola System has a longstanding association with sports sponsorship having been at the forefront of supporting youth grassroots football across the continent through is flagship tournament COPA Coca-Cola.

"Our commitment to sports is unwavering. We aim to bring people together to celebrate talents. We will continue to support sports in Kenya through partnering with organizations that seek to grow generations of great sports men and women," Nzioka added.

Speaking at the event, KOGL Chairman Peter Kanyago welcomed the sponsorship by Coca-Cola. "We are delighted to be working together as we grow the stature of this tournament.

Our partnership with Coca-Cola has been long and beneficial ensuring that we host a world class tournament and look forward to a more fruitful engagement as we continue growing the profile of the Kenya Open Golf Championship," he said.