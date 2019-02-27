Kenya: Bandari Winger Abdalla Named January Best

Bandari FC winger Abdallsocca Hassan was on Tuesday feted as the January best player, winning the Sportpesa/LG award in a ceremony held at the team's Mbaraki Sports Club back yard.

The Harambee Stars forward was in fine form in January where he scored three match winning goals and set-up one as his side registered three wins.Bandari scored in the 2-1 win over Sony Sugar at Mbaraki before getting his second goal against Mt. Kenya United.

His final goal was the lone strike in the 1-0 win over Posta Rangers.To win the award that was accompanied by Sh100,000 and a 49-inch LG TV, Abdalla beat Mathare's Cliff Nyakeya and Kakamega Homeboyz captain Allan Wanga to bag the award.

He garnered 15 points, Nyakeya came in second with 11 while Wanga finished third with 10 points.

He becomes the second recipient of the award this year after Kakamega Homeboyz' Peter Thiong'o who won the December award."I'm delighted to get this award, it's a dream come true but rather than resting on my laurels I want to improve so that I get another smart television and give to my parents.

I'm grateful to my team mates and hope we continue to work hard for ultimate success," Abdalla said.Hassan is focused on following in the footsteps of Anthony Wambani who won the gong last February then earned a professional contract in Europe."I don't want to play for any other local club.

I will only leave Bandari for a foreign team," the 22-year-old emphasized.