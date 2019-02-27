South Africa: 'I Will Keep My Job and I Will Carry On As Normal' - R232m Powerball Winner

The multimillion-rand PowerBall winner from Cape Town, who won R232 131 750.69 last Tuesday, says life will continue as normal and he will not quit his job.

"I will keep my job and I will carry on as normal. It's only that there will be a slight change because now I will have an opportunity and my kids will have the opportunity that we will live better," the 50-year-old said.

Speaking to eNCA on Tuesday, the multimillionaire said although the lucky win was something big for him and his family, they were not going to "live for the world to see, because it is very dangerous out there".

"There will be a big difference in my life but for me, I am going to take it step by step. I am not going to rush into anything [and] spend money left and right. I will take my time and think through it," he said.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he had been playing the same numbers since 2007 believing that he would win one day.

"I am very excited and I am glad that I won this. For me, it will open doors for my kids' education because that is very important to me," he said.

He said his family had been living from hand to mouth and that he sometimes felt that he was disappointing his children because he could not provide them with everything they needed.

But all of that is now history.

The man says his first plan is to get a proper home for his family.

When asked what advice he had for the next winner, he said: "Well, what I can say to [them] is that whoever wins the next jackpot, just be yourself, and respect yourself, respect other people, especially the people at Ithuba's offices... ".

He advised people to not spend money recklessly and instead invest it in their children's education.

Earlier, News24 reported that Ithuba corporate relations executive Khensani Mabuza said that the man had come forward as the winner of the prize.

According to Mabuza, he was "overwhelmed and completely in shock".

"But at the moment we can't divulge too much information about our winner," Mabuza added.

