Angola: Rain Destroys 815 Houses in Malanje

Malanje — At least 815 houses have been destroyed following the heavy rains that hit the northern Malanje province over the last days.

Nine of the 14 municipalities were affected by the flood, which also left 4, 890 people homeless, according the Second Commander of the Fire Department in Malanje, Miguel Antonio.

The most affected municipalities are those of Malanje with 219 houses collapsed, Cangadala (203), Mucari (118), Cambundi-catembo (80) and Quirima with 56.

Last weekend the rain destroyed 158 homes in Ritondo, Catepa, Quizanga and Carreira de Tiro neighbourhoods.