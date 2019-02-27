Malawi: UTM Hypes Political Rallies - Chilima Promises Comprehensive Growth

Like killer bees in search of nectar, UTM was again on top gear this weekend with a lot of activities aimed at mobilizing support for the party across various parts of the country.

From Friday, February 22, to Monday, February 25 through Saturday and Sunday, the party's president who is also Vice President of the country, Saulos Chilima, conducted over 40 whistle stops in a grand 'Chilima Imbizo Tours' across various constituencies in Lilongwe rural.

During the tours, Chilima told the multitudes that thronged his every stop that UTM has a clear agenda to put this country on a comprehensive growth path so that the people experience real development across all sectors such as agriculture, education, health, infrastructure etc, including improving on governance as well as removing vices such as corruption and nepotism.

He assured the people that UTM has a 360 degrees grasp of the challenges that Malawians face on a daily basis and that it is the only party which has the capacity to prescribe solutions to the same than paying just lip service.

Chilima said UTM will not waste time but hit the ground running as soon it is elected on May 21 so that the transformation that Malawians have been waiting for does not take time to happen.

"Malawians have suffered for way too long due to the self-centeredness of the people that are consistently elected to positions of leadership and that is exactly what needs to change.

"We need to begin to elect leaders that have the spirit to serve the people; to offer sacrifices so that we create a brighter future and better tomorrow for our children," said Chilima.

He said UTM will deliver for the people of Malawi including Lilongwe through large concepts such as mega farms so that young people find employment and uplift their livelihoods.

The Vice President said UTM will ensure that government money is not wasted through corruption and will seal all loopholes that thieves including officials in the ruling circle use to siphon money from government for their personal use.

He added that when UTM says it will create one million jobs in its first 12 months, it is because the party has a comprehensive plan for the country which will bring about tangible results when implemented.

Said the UTM President: "When we talk about our plans as UTM, we don't just talk from without any basis, we talk after a deliberate process of planning and research to look at the practicality of what we promise and how we can deliver. I can assure you, we will deliver what we say and we also know where to source the money to make that possible."

"This country is able to generate a lot of money through taxes and other means but so much is wasted through corruption."

Chilima added that with programmes such as the creation of mega-farms per district, the UTM government will ensure that as many jobs are created per district as a way of reducing youth unemployment within districts as well as arresting the challenge of urbanization, which is responsible for high levels of urban poverty that this country is experiencing.

He said the UTM government will revamp the operations of ADMARC so that it reverts to its original mandate of purchasing all types of crops from farmers and to provide them with farm inputs and not as an instrument used to reap-off farmers like it is today.

Among the areas that Chilima visited with the UTM gospel were Nakuwawa Trading Centre, Machenga Constituency, TA Njerwa Lilongwe; Msanama Trading Centre; Chioko; Ntema; Dzenza; Mzumazi Trading Centre and others.

Chilima also commiserated with relatives of Village Headman Chikalema in T/A Kabudula area who passed away on Monday and will be buried on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Jessie Kabwila, Samson Mithenga, Newton Kambala and other UTM senior officials.

Elsewhere in Zomba, the UTM carried out youth activation at the University of Malawi Chancellor College to coincide with the social weekend which was taking place at the campus.

Speaking to a horde of excited students, youthful Blantyre Kabula Constituency parliamentary aspirant who is also chairman of the Saulos Chilima campaign team, Felix Njawala, said UTM values the critical role that universities play in the nexus of socio-economic development of any country because they are always a bastion of research to discover new and creative ways of coming up with development concepts to uplift peoples' lives.

He said this is why "we have decided to be with you and to interact on this important social platform".

Njawala challenged the students that after May 21, under UTM government, there will never be stories of university students sleeping under bridges for lack of accommodation, or sleeping on an empty stomach due to lack of food.

The UTM team distributed thousands of promotional materials such as t-shirts, golf shirts, caps and branded berets.

The party's Patron who is also aspirant for the party in Zomba Central Constituency, Noel Masangwi, also held a rally at Bwaila Primary School in the constituency where he told thousands of constituents that time for Zomba to experience real development has come and urged the people to usher in the UTM government on May 21 so that this reality comes to pass.

He said people of the district have been cheated for way too long and that it is now time to reject the status quo.