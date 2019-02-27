Malawi: MCP's Sagawa Launches Mobile Clinic for Chimutu

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) shadow councilor for Chimutu ward Esther Sagawa has launched a mobile clinic in Area 18C as one way of helping constituents access quality health care services within a short distance.

The clinic was launched at the Kamphinda residence in Area 18 c popularly known as Senti.

Speaking during the function, Sagawa said despite not being councillor for the area it was her dream to see that quality health care is available to all Area 18 residents and reduce congestion at Area 18 clinic.

She said: "I have decided to launch this clinic here because residents of Senti find it difficult to walk all the way to Area 18 to access health services. Area 18 clinic is very far and there have been instances whereby pregnant mothers have given birth along the way. I am also told that sometimes lives are lost because of delays along the way. Besides area 18 clinic is always full and some cases are treated late."

Sagawa said it was her dream to see that Area 18 develops considerably and there are many projects are along the way.

"I promise that even if I do not win the forthcoming elections I will make sure that this mobile clinic continues operating. It has always been my passion to help and I am not doing this to woo voters but to help," she added.

Councilor for Mariah ward where the mobile clinic is based lauded Sagawa for her selflessness.

"This is very unprecedented because this lady has decided to bring a mobile clinic in my area instead of her ward. This is the spirit that needs to e encouraged," he explained.

Constituency chairlady Mary Magongo and block leader Ng'oma were also full of praise for the aspiring councilor for her innovative ideas.

"When we talk about development this is what we want to see. What Sagawa has shown is that she is development conscious and we need other leaders to emulate her example," said Ng'oma.

Among other services the mobile clinic will be providing under five services as well as a standby ambulance which will be used in case of emergencies.