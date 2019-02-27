Malawi: Nsanje Police Arrest 24-Year-Old Man for Possessing Firearm Without Licence

Nsanje — Police in Nsanje have arrested a 24-year-old man for being in possession of a firearm (AK 47) and live ammunitions without license.

Nsanje Police Spokesperson, Sergeant Agnes Zalakoma while confirming the development, said the suspect was Thomas Agusto of Chimwaza Village in Traditional Authority Ndamela in the district.

Zalakoma said the police received a tip from well-wishers that Thomas Augusto was keeping the AK 47 rifle and live ammunitions.

"Police officers led by the one who tipped us followed the information and summoned the suspect.

"After interrogation, he accepted and led us to a bush where he had buried the gun. After digging the site where the riffle was buried, we recovered it with 23 live ammunitions," said Zalakoma.

The Nsanje police spokesperson said the suspect will appear before court to answer charges of possessing a firearm and ammunitions without licence.