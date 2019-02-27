27 February 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Nsanje Police Arrest 24-Year-Old Man for Possessing Firearm Without Licence

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Martin Chiwanda

Nsanje — Police in Nsanje have arrested a 24-year-old man for being in possession of a firearm (AK 47) and live ammunitions without license.

Nsanje Police Spokesperson, Sergeant Agnes Zalakoma while confirming the development, said the suspect was Thomas Agusto of Chimwaza Village in Traditional Authority Ndamela in the district.

Zalakoma said the police received a tip from well-wishers that Thomas Augusto was keeping the AK 47 rifle and live ammunitions.

"Police officers led by the one who tipped us followed the information and summoned the suspect.

"After interrogation, he accepted and led us to a bush where he had buried the gun. After digging the site where the riffle was buried, we recovered it with 23 live ammunitions," said Zalakoma.

The Nsanje police spokesperson said the suspect will appear before court to answer charges of possessing a firearm and ammunitions without licence.

Malawi

Civil Society Group to Track Usage of School Funds in Dowa

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) is implementing a Budget- Tracking and Public Expenditure Tracking Survey… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.