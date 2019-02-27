Malawi: Two Convicted in Ntcheu for Killing Person With Albinism

Ntcheu — The High Court sitting in Ntcheu on Monday convicted two people for killing a person with albinism in 2016 at Zintambira Village in Traditional Authority Chakhumbira in the district.

Judge Justice Redson Kapindu who presided over the case has since reserved his sentence until both, the state and defense counsel present final submissions to the court.

The two accused, Kenneth Moses, 39, and Herbert Maloni, 34, pleaded guilty to the murder charge which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

Speaking in an interview after the court hearing, Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Pilirani Masanjala said the conviction is a milestone in the interest of justice.

"State will be ready with its submission on the sentence by close of business on Tuesday, February 26, 2019," said Masanjala.

However, Masanjala said the state would continue with the prosecution of nine others who pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and are expected to appear again in court on February 28, 2019 for full trial.

Commenting on the development, brother to the deceased, Chikumbutso Willy Masina said he wished the court could give the two accused a death sentence for the evil act of murdering his late brother Fletcher Masina.

Fletcher Masina, a person with albinism, was brutally killed while working in his garden on May 24, 2016.

The assailants chopped off Masina's hands and legs before they were arrested by police on June 1, 2016.