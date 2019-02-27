Seychelles: Former President France Albert Rene Passed Away At 83 Years Old

Seychelles' former President France Albert Rene passed away on Wednesday morning at the Seychelles Hospital. He was 83 years old.

Rene who held office from 1977 until he retired in 2004, took over power following a coup d'état in June 5, 1977. James Mancham who was President of the island nation at that time was forced into exile.

In his message of condolence, the Seychelles' President Danny Faure described former President René as the modern day architect of Seychelles.

The flags of the Seychelles' archipelago in the western Indian Ocean will be at half-mast until the funeral of former President René.