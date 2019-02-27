South Africa: Netflix Signs Deal for Teen-Led Drama From South Africa

Johannesburg — Netflix have announced that Blood & Water will be its second original series from South Africa with Nosipho Dumisa leading the directing team.

The series will feature an up-and-coming talented South African cast and be filmed later this year.

The teen-led drama follows a local teen uncovering her family's secret past and navigating the complicated world of a South African high school.

The series is due to start production in 2019 and is expected to launch globally in 190 countries in 2020.

MORE ABOUT THE CREW AND IT'S STELLAR DIRECTOR:

The series will be directed by the award winning South African female powerhouse, Nosipho Dumisa. Dumisa has already made her mark globally, with Nommer 37 , which earned her the Cheval Noir jury prize for Best Director at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec.

She has also been nominated for best picture, among others, in this year's Safta awards. The Nommer 37 production team will also be onboard, with Daryne Joshua & Travis Taute writing and co-directing with Nosipho, Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer as producers and Simon Beesley as lead editor.

"Gambit Films and I are so excited to be working with Netflix on this explosive young adult drama, with not only a cool look at strong female leads but also a powerful mystery at its core," Nosipho said in a statement released to the press.

She added, "As a director who loves genre, this series combines the best of so many and isn't shy to delve into the real issues of youth culture, whilst jam-packing it with twists that will keep viewers guessing."

Source: Supplied