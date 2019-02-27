27 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pearl Modiadie and Thomas Msengana to Host Saftas 2019

Cape Town — The hosts for the 2019 South African Film and Television Awards have been announced.

Radio personalities Pearl Modiadie and Thomas Msengana was revealed as this year's award show hosts on Monday.This is the first time the Metro FM lunch time DJs will be joining the Saftas as the main hosts.

"We're both so excited as well and can't wait to host and celebrate the crème de la crème of SA film and television," Pearl shared on Twitter.

The award ceremony will take place on 2 March at Sun City and will broadcast live on SABC 2 from 19:00.

Source: Channel24

