Kenya: Gor Tackle Tusker as Hussein Dey Return Leg Looms

Champions Gor Mahia will be seeking to move into second place in the SportPesa Premier League standings when they take on rivals Tusker on Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Gor return to the venue of their morale-boosting 2-0 win over NA Hussein Dey of Algeria in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage on Sunday knowing victory over the brewers, who have blown hot and cold this season, will be enough to take them above second-placed Mathare United and just two points behind leaders Bandari.

This will be Gor's last fixture before they travel to Algeria to face NA Hussein Dey in the revenge-laced return leg of their Group D tie which is scheduled for Sunday at the Stade Juillet in Algiers. The Algerians have already warned K'Ogalo to expect "hell" when they travel to Algiers later this week.

Gor's stranglehold of the local league since 2013 has only been broken by Tusker in 2016, with the two clubs sharing the last eight league titles between them. Gor have won five (2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018) while Tusker were crowned champions in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Gor's last league assignment was a 1-1 draw with Western Stima last week at the same venue, while Tusker lost 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz at their Ruaraka backyard 10 days ago.

It will be a day filled with nostalgia for Tusker forwards Kevin "Ade" Omondi and Timothy Otieno who will be facing their former employer.

The last time the two sides clashed, John Kamau scored the lone goal of the match as Tusker overcame K'Ogalo 1-0. Will this be the case this time round?

Tusker coach Robert Matano has not had a steady starting line up with injuries and his rotation policy playing a part, and Wednesday's encounter now provides a test of character for his charges.

A win for Tusker will see the brewers leapfrog Gor into third place, but skipper Hashim Sempala knows another slip up will see them drop off the title race further.

"We are ready for that. I love challenges and matches against Gor Mahia are always a good challenge. What is required is that we do our best and I believe everyone in the squad is prepared to do that," said captain Sempala.

Dennis Oliech, who started in their 1-1 draw with Stima, is not available for selection as he continues to stay away from training due to a disagreement with the club over his pay. Oliech stayed away in Gor's 2-0 win over Hussein Dey.

Gor coach Hassan Oktay has a decision to make upfront with forwards Erisa Ssekisambu and Francis Mustafa all looking for first team opportunities while Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge is in blistering form. The Rwandan scored the second goal against Hussein Dey.

"The bigger focus is on the Caf match, but we also are serious about winning the league so we will push for a win. Luckily we have a good squad of very good players which makes rotation easy," said Gor's Cypriot coach Oktay.