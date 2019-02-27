Kenya: Oliech Back in Training After Oktay Intervention

Photo: Daily Nation

Dennis Oliech during a past training session.

Gor Mahia's star striker Dennis Oliech returned back to training on Tuesday and could be handed a starting role as K'Ogalo face Tusker in a league tie at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Wednesday.

Oliech has also been enlisted in the K'Ogalo squad that will be travelling to Algiers this Friday to face Nasr Athlétique de Hussein Dey in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The striker's return follows the intervention of coach Hassan Oktay who coaxed him to return to training pending payment of his dues, and offered to help arbitrate the matter with the club management.

According to Oktay, Oliech is a "real professional" whose presence is vital for the general success of the team.

The Cypriot also says that apart from his spectacular performance on the pitch so far, Oliech has acted as a role model to the rest of the team.

"I was looking forward to have him back and I am very happy that he listened to my request and came for training.

"He is a real pro. Remember he did not play for two seasons but he came back and is giving 100% for the team. Unfortunately he got injured and couldn't come with us to Angola but when he recovered he played for 90 minutes (against Western Stima). Not all players are like that.

"I love to have him in the team because of his experience. He talks to the young players and lends his vast experience to the team. I am telling you any coach would want to have a player like that on the team so I hope that the management can sort out this issues amicably," the Cypriot said.

Oliech had absented himself from training since Friday last week in protest of monies owed to him in sign-on fees.

Club chairman Ambrose Rachier has since promised that the player's sign-on fee will be paid before the end of this month.

"We shall pay him on March 1 as per our agreement. The agreement was to pay him in instalments and take it from me, we shall do so before the end of this month. The other instalment is due at the beginning of the next," said Rachier.

Oliech, who scored a goal for K'Ogalo against Zamalek in the opening group D match of the Confederation Cup three weeks ago, signed for K'Ogalo at the beginning of this year to much pomp and glamour, and his return to competitive action was widely acclaimed in the local football scene.