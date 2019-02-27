Kenya: Sh5.6 Million Boost for Kenya Open

This year's Magical Kenya Open golf tournament which is scheduled for March 14 to 17 on Tuesday received a big boost from Coca Cola System.

The giant beverage company through its flagship water brand of Keringet, will be the event's official water hydration provider.

Making the announcement before presenting the sponsorship of Sh5.6 million to Kenya Open tournament director Patrick Obath at Karen Country Club on Tuesday morning, Coca Cola Francise Brand Manager, Rodney Nzioka said the partnership with Kenya Open will boost the tournament profile, while building on years of successful partnership in developing golf and promoting Kenya as a reputable destination for sports tourism.

"Following the elevation of the Kenya Open to the elite European Tour from the Challenge tour, the event has evolved to international recognition. As Coca Cola, we are keen to continue our support and partnership with the Kenya Open Golf Limited, as we also market the country's ability to host bigger international sports event," said Nzioka on Tuesday.

He commended the Kenya Open Golf Limited for the exceptional work it has done to grow proffesional golf in the country by setting up the Safari Tour, saying the KOGL's tireless effort over the years had resulted in the tournament leaving a mark in the global golfing calendar and positioning the country as a golfing destination.

Obath said arrangements were in top gear for the open, which he said will bring together a field of 156 including six local amateurs and 12 local professionals.

Obath said in addition to the nine pros who qualified from the six legs of the Safari Tour, three more are expected to qualify from the on-going final leg of the tour at Karen Country Club.

"The Kenya Open has had a tremendous growth owing to the support partner organisation brought into the competition. These engagements have seen the tournament get the nod to grow into such a coveted European Tour and we thank Coca Cola very much for having stayed with the Kenya Open over the past six or years," said Obath.

He said the four-day golf extravaganza will see elite golfers led by Ryder Cup winning skipper, Thomas Bjorn of Denmark on the par 71 Karen Country Club course.

Other top stars expected at Karen in March will be India's Shubhankar Sharna, former Kenya Open champion Haydn Porteous of South Africa, Marcel Siem of Germany and South Korea's HoSung Choi.

Obath said the local pros had shown amazing improvement thanks to the Safari Tour which started last August, saying if they continue playing the way they have played, then there is a great possibility of a Kenyan performing well than the past Open events.

Coca Cola joins other sponsors like Magical Kenya, Barclays Bank of Kenya, Sports Fund, Kenya Breweries and Hemingways.