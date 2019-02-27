Kenya: Snow Retains Top Spot in Safari Tour

Muthaiga Golf Club's Greg Snow remained firmly at the top of the leader board after the close of day three on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's final round of the Safari Tour final leg at Karen Country Club.

One of Kenya's hopes in the forthcoming Kenya Open, Snow shot one under par 70 for a total of three under 210 to lead the hot-charging Dismas Indiza by three shots.

He dropped a shot at the long par three-fourth, parred the rest of the holes while at the back nine, Snow was heading to a low back nine until he picked up a bogey at the 18th having earlier made three birdies two of them back to back at 12th and 13th and later on his third birdie of the day at the 17th.

He will again be in the same flight with the long hitting Indiza, who also shot one under par 70 for a total of 213.

Indiza dropped six shots for the day, three in each nine. "I am happy with my performance despite having dropped so many shots. I am looking forward to finishing off the series well," said Indiza, who is yet to win an event since the series started last August.

"I will give it my best to see if I will be able to reduce the gap with Snow at the top," added Indiza.

Tying for the third place on 217, was Windsor Golf and Country Club's Rizwan Charania and top amateur Daniel Nduva of Nyali Golf and Country Club.

Charania shot two over par 73, while Nduva carded 75.

Meanwhile, the race for the final three qualification spots to the 2019 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship has intensified with five players battling it out.

They are Erick Ooko (currently at five over for the tournament, Justus Madoya on six over, Muthaiga's Jeff Kubwa on seven over, Uganda's Philip Kasozi, who closed day three on nine over par total and Golf Park's Jacob Okello on a total of 10 over par.

The Kenya Open Golf Limited decided to add three more slots from the ongoing event to give Kenya a total of 12 pro slots.

Action for the final round of the event being sponsored by Magical Kenya and Barclays Bank of Kenya is set for 7am.

The Leaderboard;

210 Greg Snow 69, 71, 70

213 Dismas Indiza 74, 69, 70

217 Riz Charania 73, 71, 73

217 Daniel Nduva(A) 70, 72, 75

218 Eric Ooko 74, 74, 70

219 Justus Madoya 70, 76, 73

219 Tony Omuli 72, 73, 74

219 Simon Ngige 71, 73, 75

220 Jeff Kubwa 74, 71, 75

221 David Opati 71, 75, 75

222 Philip Kasozi(UG) 76, 74, 72

222 Mike Kisia(A) 76, 74, 72.