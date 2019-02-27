Kenya: Talanta Eye Promotion Slots as NSL Resumes

FC Talanta take on Kibera Black Stars at Camp Toyoyo as the National Super League (NSL) enters Round 17 on Wednesday.

Juma Abdalla's charges will rely on Rodgers Omondi to spearhead the striking force while the defence will be marshalled by Mike Muya and Eric Lusala.

On-form Emmanuel Mugaka and Antony Gicho will man the midfield as the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA)-sponsored side, currently fourth on the log, go in search of their tenth win of the season.

The 4:15pm kick-off will be preceded by the clash pitting Administration Police (AP) against visiting Shabana where the attacking trio of Habert Okoth, Abdul Karim and Douglas Museve are expected to provide a stern test to Shabana's defence.

The 1-0 win over Thika United in their last outing saw the Kisii based side rise to sixth position. Stand-in coach Andrew Kanuli expects the Glamour Boys to maintain their winning streak and revive their hopes of finishing in the two automatic promotion slots.

Leaders Wazito travel to Naivasha to take on Nairobi Stima looking to end the hosts' 16-match unbeaten run.

"It will be a great game against one of the best teams in the league. We will do our best to get a decent result," said Wazito coach Mohammed D'Mchulla.

FIXTURES

City Stars v Kangemi Allstars (Hope Centre, 2pm)

Administration Police v Shabana (Camp Toyoyo, 2pm)

FC Talanta v Kibera Black Stars (Camp Toyoyo, 4:15pm)

Coast Stima v Kenya Police (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3pm)

St Joseph's Youth v Migori Youth (Afraha Stadium, 3pm)

Kisumu Allstars v Fortune Sacco (Moi Stadium, 3pm)

Bidco United v Green Commandos (Thika Stadium, 3pm)

Nairobi Stima v Wazito (Karuturi Grounds, 3pm)

Eldoret Youth v Thika United (Sudi Stadium, 3pm)

Ushuru v Modern Coast Rangers, Ruaraka, 3pm).