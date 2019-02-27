Kenya: January's Best Hassan Eyes League Title With Bandari

Bandari midfielder Abdallah Hassan believes the SportPesa/SJAK player of the month award he received on Tuesday is a build up to the league title which he yearns to help his team win.

Speaking at KPA Mbaraki Sports club after he received a cash award of Sh100,000, a 49-inch television from electronics company LG and a trophy courtesy of gaming company SportPesa, Hassan reiterated his belief that the award had come at the right time and is motivation enough to steer Bandari win their maiden league crown this season.

"This is my first trophy ever, and I think it's a clear indication that another trophy bigger than this should be coming to KPA at the end of the season," Hassan, whose Bandari top the log on 31 points, said.

The former Green Palm Academy Secondary school star, who was among the 25 local based players selected by Harambee Stars head coach, Sébastien Migné last week to start training for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers, says he wants to double his efforts in training as he eyes making the final team that will travel to Egypt.

"My first time in the national team was last year when we travelled to Ethiopia for the Afcon qualifier that ended 0-0, but I did not play. I am working hard to be a regular starter in the national team very soon since I'm convinced coach Migne believes in me," he said.

He becomes the second recipient of the gong this season after Peter Thiong'o of Kakamega Homeboyz who won the prize for the month of December.

Hassan beat Mathare's Cliff Nyakeya and Kakamega Homeboyz captain Allan Wanga to bag the award. Hassan garnered a total of 15 points while Nyakeya came in second with 11. Wanga was third with 10 points.

Other Bandari players who have won the award in the past are Sheriff Mohammed and Anthony Wambani.

Hassan has been in fine form, scoring three match winning goals and setting up another to inspire his side to three deserved victories in January that laid the platform for Bandari's charge to the top of the league.

Bandari top the league standings on 31 points from 14 games, two ahead of closest challengers Mathare United and champions Gor Mahia.