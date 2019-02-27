Malawi: CSEC in Project to Track Usage of School Funds in Dowa

Dowa — Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) is implementing a Budget- Tracking and Public Expenditure Tracking Survey (PETS) targeting primary schools in Dowa to establish how the schools are utilizing school funds.

CSEC Head of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation, Peter Mike Kayenda disclosed this in an interview on Tuesday.

Kayenda said there was a general outcry concerning funding leakages in the education sector, hence the need to carry out PETS to ensure prudence in the way public resources are used in the sector.

He said PETS can help improve the quality of education in the country as it checks abuse of public resources at various levels including the central government, district councils and schools.

"In Dowa, some of the activities include a public expenditure tracking survey on six randomly selected primary schools where we have already collected data on usage of School Improvement Grants (SIG) and Teaching and Learning Materials (TLM) fund.

"We hope to provide the much-needed evidence that might help in terms of lobbying for more resources.

"Connected to that are also issues of inadequate resources trickling down to the intended beneficiaries, so we hope to advocate for that as well," said Kayenda.

District Education Manager (DEM) for Dowa, Alexander Manyengo welcomed the survey saying its findings would help them work on shortfalls and improve the quality of education in the district.

CSEC is conducting PETS in partnership with Oxfarm-Malawi and Girls Empowerment Network (GENET).