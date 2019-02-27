26 February 2019

Malawi Maize Surplus At 300 000 Metric Tons - Mwanamvekha

Malawi Government has projected a maize surplus of 300 000 metric tonnes this year with first round crop estimates indicate that Malawi will harvest 3.3 million metric tonnes of maize in 2018/19.

The the harvest is up from the final estimate of 2.6 million metric tonnes in 2017/18.

Minister of Agriculture Joseph Mwanamvekha said the surplus is on the back of government's Farm Input Subsidy Programme (Fisp) and the Green Belt Initiative, among other factors.

He has also attributed the increase to good rains experienced between December and February.

The national maize requirement is 3 million metric tonnes.

In recent years, the country has been recording back-to-back years of bumper maize harvests largely because of fertiliser subsidies.

