South Africa: CSA Announce the 2019 Women's Academy Intake

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday named the 2019 intake of the Women's National Academy .

It will run from June 2 to August 2 at the Powerade Centre of Excellence in Hatfield.

This year's intake comprises 14 of South Africa's most promising cricketers and will be the fourth academy of its kind since the programme's inception in 2016.

Since then, a large number of the Proteas women's team has been fed directly by the Academy.

Tumi Sekhukhune, Robyn Searle, Faye Tunnicliffe and Saarah Smith all made their international debuts in South Africa's tour of the West Indies in September last year after their winter stint at the Academy. All four went on to be selected for the ICC Women's World T20 (Tunnicliffe replaced the injured Trisha Chetty with the gloves).

Also last year, the South Africa women's emerging team, which was selected from the Academy intake played its first ever tri-series against England Women's Academy and the Australia Shooting Stars with impressive results, giving coaches a lot to look forward to.

"The Powerade Women's National Academy Programme forms a very strategic part of our developmental pipeline and has as its aim, to prepare young players for the demands of professional cricket. These selected players are carefully identified from our Provincial system. Last year's National Academy produced some exciting cricketers. Tumi Sekhukhune, Lara Goodall, Faye Tunnicliffe, Robyn Searle, Saarah Smith and Zintle Mali, who were part of the class of 2018 have all graduated to the Proteas Women's Team," said CSA High Performance Manager, Vincent Barnes.

2019 Women's National Academy:

Tazmin Brits (North West), Faye Tunnicliffe (Boland), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Saarah Smith (Western Province), Robyn Searle (Gauteng), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Zintle Mali (Border), Nonkululeko Thabethe (Gauteng), Jade de Figuerido (KZN Coastal), Nadia Mbokotwana (Western Province), Nondumiso Shangase (KZN Coastal), Gandi Jafta (Northerns), Evodia Yekile (North West), Nadine de Klerk (Northerns)

Coaching staff

Head Coach: Salieg Nackerdien

Ass. Coach: Dinesha Devanarain

Strength & Conditioning : Russell Clarke

Physiotherapist : Molebatsi Theletsane

Sport24