Uganda: Court Summons MP Kakooza Over Assault

Masaka Chief Magistrate's court has issued criminal summons against Kabula County Member of Parliament, James Kakooza for allegedly assaulting a councillor of Lyantonde town council.

Mr Kakooza is wanted for allegedly assaulting Lad Kamalumba during the 2016 the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primary elections.

The MP who received the summons on Monday is expected to appear in court on March 12, 2019 at 9am.

Prosecution alleges that Mr Kakooza and others still at large beat up Kamalumba outside the legislator's residence after realizing that he had called police accusing them of ballot stuffing.

In his statement at Lyantonde Police Station, Kamalumba revealed that he peeped in the legislator's compound where he saw people stuffing ballots and decided to call police.

When police arrived, the MP blocked them from accessing his premises. He reportedly ganged up with his supporters against his accuser when they learned that he had called Police officers.

Kamalumba's allegations are supported by a police Form 3A, which shows that he sustained a number of injuries. The case was brought to court in 2016 but had up to last year not been fixed for hearing.

According to the criminal summons seen by this reporter, the state made a formal application to court to summon the suspect following his failure to appear.