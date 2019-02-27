Uganda: One Year Later - Magara Family Yet to Get Justice

Kampala — Today marks exactly one year since the security recovered the body of Susan Magara who was murdered and dumped in Kigo off Entebbe Expressway.

Daily Monitor understands her family and friends have organised a memorial mass at Christ the King in Kampala today.

Magara, who was a cashier with Bwendero Dairy Farm, one of the family businesses, was kidnapped on February 7, 2018 on Kabaka Anjagala Road in Mengo while she returned home in Lungujja, Rubaga Division.

The 23-year-old woman had been kidnapped for 20 days and the body was recovered on February 27, 2018.

She was kidnapped at the height of numerous kidnaps and killings of women in Entebbe and Kampala.

Nine suspects were arrested and charged with the murder and kidnap with intent to procure a ransom.

They are: Yusuf Lubega, Hussein Wasswa, Muzamiru Ssali, Nakandi Hajara, Abubaker Kyewolwa, Mahad Kisalita, Hassan Kato Miiro, Ismailah Bukenya and Musa Abbas Buvumbo.

The prime suspect Patrick Kasaija alias Agaba is in detention in South Africa. Both the Uganda and South Africa governments are in talks to have him extradited home to stand trial.

However, exactly one year today, the family is still seeking justice for Magara. Police have completed investigations and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has completed details of the indictment detailing what happened in the kidnap and murder. On November 19, 2018, Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court committed the suspects to the High Court for trial.

However, the High Court registrar has not yet scheduled the case for the hearing and the suspects are still on remand in Luzira prison. Both the suspects and Magara's family are still waiting for justice to-date and it is not clear when this will happen.

The Judiciary's senior communications officer, Mr Solomon Muyita, said yesterday that ordinarily, the courts dispose of cases on the basis of "first in, first out" and they are now handling cases of 2016, but there are ongoing discussions to consider cases of bigger public interest such as the Magara one for expeditious disposal.

He speculated the Magara murder case will be heard before May this year in a special criminal session.

According to the indictment, the DPP states that at the time of trial he will present evidence showing that after Magara was kidnapped, one of her relatives reported a case of kidnap at Old Kampala Station. Upon receipt of the complaint, police started a hunt for her and her car, a Toyota Rav 4 was recovered abandoned in Lungujja with the engine still running. The window glasses of her car had been lowered and her two mobile phones left inside.

On February 9 at about 9am, unknown persons began communicating with Magara's relatives using different cellular phone lines to demand a ransom of $1m (about Shs3.6b).

The deceased's father, Mr John Magara, negotiated with the kidnappers to lower the ransom and they agreed on $200,000 (about Shs720m).

It was agreed that Magara speaks to her parents to confirm she was with the kidnappers and she was put on line to speak with the parents.

As the ransom negotiations were ongoing, on February 15, 2018, the kidnappers made two attempts to pick the money but did not on both occasions saying the family had involved police.

Four days later at around 4pm, the kidnappers called Mr Magara and asked him to collect a package from Hass fuel station on Entebbe Road. Upon picking the polythene bag, he opened it and what met his eyes was gruesome. The wrap contained Magara's fingers and a video showing the torture she had suffered under the kidnappers.

On February 24, a ransom of $200,000 (about Shs720m) was delivered at Kanaaba, Ndejje Village off Busabala Road in Wakiso District. The kidnappers took the money but they had spent a long time with Magara and feared she could easily identify them. They killed her by suffocation.

The DPP says the killing was done on February 26 at around 9pm in a house of one of the suspects. The DPP says she was first injected with a drug before she was killed and her body dumped off Entebbe Expressway.

Why was Magara killed?

According to police investigations which the DPP will rely on to prosecute the case, in January 2018, some of the suspects; Lubega, Bukenya, Kisalita, Ssali, Nakandi, Lugolobi, Kyewolwa, Kato, Wasswa, Kasozi Mahad and Yakub Byensi, met at Usafi Mosque and plotted to get out of poverty and support other needy Muslims at the mosque. Byensi allegedly informed them he had identified a daughter of a rich man in Hoima, Mr John Magara and that both originate from the same village. He allegedly assured his colleagues that once they kidnapped his daughter, he would pay whatever amount of money they would demand since he loved her so dearly.

Police investigations say Byensi and Lugolobi were assigned to trail Magara using motorcycles since they knew where she worked on Kabaka Anjagala Road in Mengo. Other members were assigned other responsibilities.

Lubega was allegedly assigned to drive the vehicle they would put Magara in once they kidnapped her while Kyewolwa and Buvumbo were to drag her out of her vehicle. Nakandi was assigned to directly watch her during captivity with Kyewolwa and Kato, performing an extra task of guarding the kidnapped Magara.

Bukenya, besides providing his two vehicles, and Kisalita were to provide financial support for the mission.

The accused allegedly confessed to police that there was an earlier attempt to kidnap Magara in January 2018 as she returned from a party in Bugolobi, Kampala but the same failed since she was travelling with a man in the car.

Her luck ran out on February 7 the same year when the suspects at around 8:45pm blocked Magara in Lungujja on her way back home. They dragged her out of her vehicle into theirs.

They blindfolded her and drove straight to Nakandi's home in Church Zone in Nateete with Nakandi taking guard of her with her team.

After the kidnap, Byensi took up the task of demanding the hefty ransom from her parents since he knew their local language very well.

Court documents show the accused persons purchased several properties from the ransom money.

Police say all the properties were bought for the Muslim community at Usafi mosque.

Magara timeline

February 7, 2018: Suzan Magara kidnapped in Lungujja in Kampala as she returns home.

February 27, 2018: After 20 days of missing, the security recovers Magara's body in Kigo off Entebbe Expressway.

May 18, 2018: Eight suspects are charged before Buganda Road Court and remanded to Luzira prison.

June 20, 2018: Another suspect, Musa Abbas Buvumbo, 23 is charged and added onto the charge sheet of the earlier eight, bringing the total number to nine.

July 12, 2018: Defence lawyer, Mr Abdu Hakiim Lukwago, alerts court about alleged torture of the Magara suspects.

November 19, 2018: Court commits suspects to High Court for trial following completion of police investigations.

December 14, 2018: High Court judge Jane Frances Abodo orders that the eight out of the nine suspects be allowed private medical examination and treatment at their own cost to verify the alleged torture by security officers.

February 25, 2019: A report released by African Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims details how the security tortured the suspects upon arrest. The finding confirmed that the suspects were stabbed and savagely beaten during interrogation in custody thereby inflicting on them "severe injuries."

