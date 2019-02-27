Uganda: Uncertified Health, Energy Drinks On the Market Scare Residents

Mbarara — There is growing public concern over the increasing number of uncertified energy and health drinks on the market in Mbarara District.

A survey conducted by Daily Monitor last week revealed that many of the new drinks have not been certified by Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

Some of the residents doubt their usefulness and want government to give assurance of their effectiveness.

"We have seen many energy drinks on the market; the number of brands is growing. Some producers make their products from homes and use empty bottles picked from dustbins but people are busy consuming them. Where is the safety of consumers?" Mr Tinka Bamugyeya, a resident of Ruti Ward in Nyamitanga Division, asked.

Mr Amos Mwesigwa, a businessman, said: "These so-called energy and health drinks are too many on the market. One goes to the bush and begins to make concoctions and claims they boost energy. I recently tried to find out whether they are certified but they are not. What are regulatory bodies doing?"

The secretary for social services in Mbarara Municipal Council, Ms Jolly Kagira, said many people are joining the trade but the drinks could end up compromising the health of the people because of failure to supervise and regulate the producers.

"Many people are joining this business, may be because the laws regulating the trade are weak, but also there is a lot of money. We shall engage regulatory bodies to safeguard our people from risks that could be associated with these drinks," said Ms Kagira.

The Mbarara District Heath officer, Dr Peter Ssebutinde, said: "I cannot tell you they are safe because there are many questions; who makes them? How is their effectiveness reached at? What are their contents? All these need some level of knowledge and expertise but not just going to the bush and make concoctions."

Mr Godwin Muhwezi, the UNBS communications officer, on Monday said they have come up with a new regulation whose enforcement began last month and that all those drinks that are not certified will be withdrawn from the market.

Mr Muhwezi said the old regulation did not make it mandatory for the drinks to be certified before hitting the market. "Initially, it was voluntary but we came up with a new regulation in 2018, the use of UNBS distinctive mark-2018, which demands these drinks to be certified before being allowed on the market. We started enforcement of this regulation in January and all those drinks which are on the market and are not certified are being withdrawn," he said.

Mr Muhwezi said to produce the health and energy drinks, one now needs to submit samples to UNBS for certification.

Mr Moses Byekwaso of Biharwe Town, who makes Atamba Energy Drink, said he uses indigenous knowledge, and that he is not aware of the new regulation.

"I can't tell you the process of making these drinks because of competition; you might copy what I am doing and get me out of business. However, I use indigenous knowledge and our traditional fruits and crops. I am not aware of any regulation because I joined business the way others joined but if they want to certify my product I will take the samples," Mr Byekwaso said.

