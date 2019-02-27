South Africa: Uncovering Corruption Is the Easy Part

opinion

South Africa's governance turn under Jacob Zuma coined the term State Capture. But this is nothing new. While the scale might be alarming, this practice of governmental corruption is little more than old fashioned rent-seeking.

South Africa was not first down this path, and in all likelihood, it won't be the last. It is not of course solely an African problem, though some of the most egregious examples have sadly emanated from the continent, where excess stands out where dearth prevails.

Neither is the ineffectiveness of attempts to bring perpetrators to justice anything new, even though apparently we've never been so good at uncovering tales of corruption.

While exposing corruption is a legally critical and sometimes cathartic national exercise, the tricky part is cleaning up the mess afterwards. Nowhere is this truer than in South Africa, where accountability and justice have lagged the steady tempo of serial revelations on State Capture.

The danger is that the public, absent justice, becomes inured to the volume and frequency of such exposés, and simply switches off.

Building strong cases for prosecution takes time but sometimes time alone is not enough. Two years on from the #GuptaLeaks, if anything, progress on this front appears...