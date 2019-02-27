Somalia: President Leaves Mogadishu for Qatar

Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo left Mogadishu Tuesday for Qatar, a day after he returned from Egypt where he attended EU-Arab League summit.

Farmajo will meet Qatari Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan, on Wednesday and are expected to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and means of boosting.

The state of Qatar and the Federal Government of Somalia developed close diplomatic relations since Somalia neutral stance on gulf blockade on the tiny wealthy nation.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt imposed a blockade on Qatar one year ago blaming Doha for supporting terrorism accusations denied by the monarch government.

Qatar is supporting the Somali government in several development projects across the country.

The Gulf state donated $200 million and more than 67 armored vehicles last month to Somali armed forces in its efforts to help fight against the militant group in the country