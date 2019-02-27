26 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Carries Out Deadly Airstrike in Southern Somalia

The U.S. military said on Monday that a recent airstrike in central Somalia killed 35 al Shabaab fighters.

The United States carries out regular air strikes in Somalia in support of a United Nations-backed government there, which has been fighting against an al Shabaab insurgency for years.

In a statement, U.S. Africa Command said the strike took place on Sunday near Beledweyne, Hiran Region in Somalia.

"This air strike targeted armed al Shabaab militants as they were transitioning between locations in a rural area," the statement added.

While the pace of strikes has increased recently, it is unclear what lasting impact, if any, the strikes are having on the militant group.

Al Shabaab wants to overthrow the weak, U.N.-backed Somali government and impose strict Islamic law.

