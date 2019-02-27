South Africa: As National Team Heads for the World Cup, Women's Soccer Languishes in Sponsorship Doldrums

Despite the consistent successes of South Africa's women's national soccer team, Banyana Banyana, the team has had only one sponsor for the past 10 years. With their first qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup, things need to change if South Africa wants more success from the team, Parliament heard on Tuesday.

As Banyana Banyana's appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France in June draws closer, longstanding issues of sponsorship and investment in women's sport remain, Parliament heard on Tuesday morning.

"There's no way can sustain women's football development on our own -- we need sponsors," said Russell Paul, acting CEO of the South African Football Association (Safa).

Paul and other senior Safa officials briefed Parliament on the progress of Banyana Banyana, the senior women's national football team and preparations ahead of the World Cup in June and July.

It was revealed at Tuesday's briefing that while there is R20-million set aside for the team's World Cup campaign, more sponsorship is needed to ensure women's football grows in South Africa.

Paul said there is only one sponsor for the women's senior football team - Sasol - despite insurance company MiWay offering the team a bonus in December 2018...