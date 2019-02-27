South Africa: Public Protector Lives to Fight Another Day As Parliament Ploughs Through Its Long to-Do List

opinion

On Tuesday, the ANC and EFF MPs together voted down a DA proposal for an inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office. The 6-3 vote in the justice committee on a report of one page and two lines ended a 17-month saga, part of the clearing of the decks over the next three weeks until 20 March when Parliament rises ahead of the 8 May elections.

At the heart of the debacle is Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's controversial -- and wholly invalidated by a court -- June 2017 Bankorp report in which she ordered that Parliament effect a constitutional amendment on the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) mandate, and that ABSA repay a R1.2-billion lifeboat it had received for the apartheid-era transaction.

The court ruling's scathing remarks about Mkhwebane led DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen to request in September 2017 that the national legislature begin proceedings to remove her from office. All aspects of that Bankorp report have been set aside by the court, but there is one outstanding matter: Mkhwebane's appeal against the personal cost order -- an indication of the dim view judges take of a particular party in their courts. Although it was heard in the Constitutional...