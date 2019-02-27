Sudan: Badea - Two Loans for Senegal's Regional Markets Bank

Khartoum — The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) signed Tuesday two loan agreements for Banque Regionals does Marches and Senegal at a total value of $ 30 million. The first agreement on a loan of US $ 10 million for the bank to finance projects in the Senegalese private sector as part of the BADEA program to finance the sector and its Seventh Five-Year Plan (2015-2019). The bank also received a $ 20 million credit facility to finance the foreign trade line within the framework of the Program of the Arab Bank for Financing Arab Exports to the African countries. The financing line aims to assist the borrowing bank in financing the import of Arab goods and products through re-lending resources to its clients. The financing line also targets enhancement of trade exchanges between Arab and African countries and help define African markets with Arab products, which will help in the growth of Arab exports to sub-Saharan Africa. The two agreements have been signed by HE Dr. Sidi Ould Abtah, Director General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, and the Beneficiary Bank, Mr. Alioun Kamara, Director General.