Sudan: Experts... Appreciate Sudan's Efforts to Achieve Peace

Khartoum,26,2,2018-(SUNA)- A press forum on Sudan role in issues of stability and security in the region with concentrating on two agreements of ( South Sudan Peace ad Central Africa ) was organized in National Center for Media Production at Al-Zubair Mohammed Salih Conferences hall. The Ex Minister of Youth and Sport and member in the National Assembly Mohammed Yosief said " negotiation organize All and contributes in creating peace, assuring that Sudan 'mediation in countries South Sudan and Central Africa aimed to create stability in region that what involve directly to achieve peace and security in Sudan.

The leader in Opposition at South Sudan state and One of the Signatories on Peace agreement Stephan Looal called to honor Sudan via rewarding Nobel Price for its great role in achieving peace at both countries South Africa and Central Africa.Looalexplained , conflict in Sudan Left befind catastrophicResults, but Sudan played positive role for stooping war bleeding and encourage all conflict parts in South Sudan to be patience for creating stability and development.

On his part, Ambassador of Central Africa in Sudan Ibrahim Abdullah asserted that the Signed agreement in Khartoum between government and Armed groups in his country contributed strongly to stop war which continued for 5 year saying " it is an important step may be not accomplish without wisely of President Al-bashier.

Ambassador Abdullah appreciated African countries and in particular neighboring states which supported peace in his country adding Sudan's role should strengthen because it is capable to reinforce peace in the continent and declared, the participation of Central Africa President in ceremony of signing the agreement assured the great willingness for creating peace.

Ambassador of South Sudan state Mian Dot Wall said Sudan continued in mediating to solve conflicts in South Sudan before the separation from North specially after signing Addis Abba agreement in 1972 what subsidized achieving peace and stability.

government in Sudan began early to accomplish peace process via a delegation headed by Mohammed al-amen Khaliefa who continued negotiations till signing an agreement in Nefasha 2005 what reinforced achieve peace to Unified Sudan at that time ambassador Maien said and added after separation , an agreement was signed in Juba 2012 of common cooperation between two countries to exchange the common interests.

Recently, after the situation worsens in the country, Sudan was one of the first states that initiated to create peace , ambassador Main said and continued, that has a positive effect to delegating Sudan for process of calling the Parties in South Sudan to indirect dialogue which ended by signing Peace agreement.

Ambassador Main promised , the Guarantees of achieving these agreement in South Sudan is the Political Will which should Found to all Parties and asserted the commit have to be for the benefits of both sides. Besides he declared that enrollment to military and civilian administrations will open for All to create development and increase production and pointed to the necessity of establishing Peace & Conflict Resolution Center in Khartoum to utilize its large experience for the stability of the continent.