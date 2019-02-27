Sudan: Foreign Minister - the President's Initiative Opens Door for Dialogue

Foreign Minister, Al-dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed has said, during his speech Monday before the Arab- European Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, that the President's recent initiative would open wide doors for dialogue between components of society , political and sectoral, especially youth, to promote national reconciliation, ensure public freedoms and respect the constitution.

The minister held a series of bilateral meetings, during the summit, including two meetings with the French foreign minister and the British Minister of State for Foreign Affairs on issues of common concern and ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

The French Foreign Minister hailed Sudan's efforts to realize peace agreement in Central African Republic and affirmed France support to implementation of the agreement under the auspices of AU.

Al-dirdiri has informed the French Minister on recent internal developments in Sudan and affirmed the government's efforts to address the economic challenges and issues of youth employment.

The French Minister has expressed his country's keenness on the stability of Sudan which is important State in the region

The two sides has agreed to continue dialogue on issues of common concern.