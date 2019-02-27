Sudan: Aila Gives Directive for Tightening Coordination Between Ministries of Economic Sector

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr Mohamed Tahir Aila has given directive for tightening coordination between ministries of economic sector in management of macro-economy in a way that leads improvement of indications of economic performance.

This came when the National Prime Minister met in his office Tuesday with Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Mustafa Holi who said in a statement to SUNA that the meeting tackled importance of exerting more efforts to increase the public revenues , disclosing that the Prime Minister directed Ministry to continue in import of flour to ensure provision of the good for the citizens.

He added that the Prime Minister also directed the ministry to take the necessary measures for providing the requirements of wheat harvesting , reaving that the Ministry of Finance would open door during the coming days for import of flour according to the Prime Minister's directives.

Holi said the meeting discussed measures related to flow of fuel, disclosing that the Prime Minister has given directive for raising the local production of oil.

The Minister of Finance stated that he informed the National Prime Minister on performance of the state 2019 budget in its different axes , explaining that the general performance of the budget is progressing well.

He added that he briefed the Prime Minister on measures made on control, management and direction of the subsidies, stressing continuation of subsidy and its management in away that would cease squandering of resources.