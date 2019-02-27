27 February 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 24 Suspected Illegal Forex Dealers in Court

By Tendai Rupapa

Police have intensified a crackdown on illegal foreign currency dealers under an operation code-named "Dzosai Mari" and 24 suspected dealers appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Courts between Friday and Saturday last week.

They were arrested separately in Harare. Some of the suspects appeared before magistrate Mr Edwin Marecha.

The other group appeared before Mr Learnmore Mapiye on charges of contravening Exchange Control (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 (No.5), which criminalises illegal trading in foreign currency.

Ten of the suspects were released on $150 bail each. The remainder remains in custody pending ruling on their bail applications.

Operation "Dzosai Mari" started last year. It is being conducted by the police and other stakeholders.

In November last year, several illegal foreign currency dealers were raided and arrested in Harare under the same operation.

They were convicted and their money was forfeited to the State.

