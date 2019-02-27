Zimbabwe: Hwange Sign Ghanaian Defender

Team Zimbabwe UK are planning to tour Zimbabwe this year with a Diaspora National Team composed of Zimbabwean professional players based in the United Kingdom and around the world.

The tour has been provisionally set for May 1-14.

Team Zimbabwe UK have written to both ZIFA and the Premier Soccer League seeking the accommodation of the tour on the Zimbabwe football calendar.

The tour is being supported by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, who are also using the initiative to promote Zimbabwe Tourism.

Team Zimbabwe UK chief executive, Marshall Gore, said the main purpose of this tour was to promote integration of the Diaspora players to the culture and environment at home.

The tour will also help to promote "Brand Zimbabwe" by erasing some of the negative publicity the country has received in the past few weeks.

Gore recently led a delegation of organisers of the tour and players to meet with the Zimbabwe Ambassador in the UK, Christian Katsande, to brief him about the planned trip.

Katsande welcomed the initiative and pledged his full support to the cause.

He said the tour will go a long way in promoting engagement and capacity building between the Diaspora community and people at home in Zimbabwe.

The meeting was also attended by Felicia Mujaidi, the head of the ZTA Office in London, Elisha Karodza, Deputy Head of Mission, and the tour project co-ordinator Farai Mutswunguma, who outlined the project plan to the Ambassador.